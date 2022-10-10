Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 594 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

