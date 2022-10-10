Varenne Capital Partners Has $115.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Varenne Capital Partners grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 32.0% of Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

