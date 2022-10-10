UBS Group Trims Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price to €32.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Covestro from €40.00 ($40.82) to €31.00 ($31.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Covestro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Covestro from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Shares of COVTY opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Covestro has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

