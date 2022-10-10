TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Lowered to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.85.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$13.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$13.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.78.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

