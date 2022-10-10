The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price to $37.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.