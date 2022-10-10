Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

NYSE PG opened at $124.27 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $123.76 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

