Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CSFB set a C$63.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.79.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at C$45.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.77. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.