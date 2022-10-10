Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 29,180 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Church & Dwight worth $74,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $4,126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $70.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

