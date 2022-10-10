Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 102,969 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,969 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of Quest Diagnostics worth $79,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $123.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

