Strs Ohio Has $3.84 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NYSE:OFC opened at $22.44 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

