Strs Ohio Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,258 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $11,892,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $174,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,707,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $174,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,707,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $103,606.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,635.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,387,664. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

