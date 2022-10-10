StoneX Group Inc. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of LMT stock opened at $406.66 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.83.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
