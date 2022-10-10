StoneX Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,268 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after buying an additional 139,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.2 %

NOC opened at $496.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

