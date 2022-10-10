StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 27,091 Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) by 129.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,236 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

