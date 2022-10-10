StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $233.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.03 and its 200-day moving average is $250.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

