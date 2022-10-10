StoneX Group Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,867 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 615,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

