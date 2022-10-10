StoneX Group Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 73,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after buying an additional 52,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
