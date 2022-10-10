StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,324 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $503.46 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $514.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

