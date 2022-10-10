StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 54.2% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $27.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $535.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.14. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $227.17 million during the quarter.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 1.87%.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

