Stiles Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

