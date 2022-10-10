Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.12.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.