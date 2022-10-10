Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.12.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.