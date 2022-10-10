Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI) Position Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,248,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,623 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of Standard Lithium worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 27.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,518,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,942 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSEMKT:SLI opened at $4.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.