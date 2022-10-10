Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,893 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

NYSE RTX opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

