Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $21.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day moving average is $406.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

