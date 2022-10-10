ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $72.80 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

