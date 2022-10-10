Sepio Capital LP Has $9.48 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

