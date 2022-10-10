Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Saia by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Saia by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Saia by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Saia by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

SAIA stock opened at $197.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

