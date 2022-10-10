Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0008 (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,600,000,000 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safehavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is https://reddit.com/r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven (SHA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the VeChain platform. Safe Haven has a current supply of 8,500,000,000 with 3,005,855,396 in circulation. The last known price of Safe Haven is 0.00081898 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $64,673.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safehaven.io.”

