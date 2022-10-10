Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $26.84 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $139.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

