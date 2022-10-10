Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Raised by Analyst

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.97 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.89%.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $395.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares



Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

