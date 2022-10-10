Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Issued By Capital One Financial

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Broadstone Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

BNL stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 147.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

