Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Carvana Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.52). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($8.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

Carvana stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $309.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carvana by 49.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,746 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

