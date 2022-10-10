Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$74.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$111.38.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PD opened at C$78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.64. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$37.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$299.85 million. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 11.5900002 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

