Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.