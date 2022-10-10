Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

