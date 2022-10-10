PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.55.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

