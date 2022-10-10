PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PYPL opened at $90.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

