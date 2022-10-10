PalGold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67,446.91 (PALG)

PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. PalGold has a total market capitalization of $67,446.91 and approximately $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PalGold has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. One PalGold token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PalGold Profile

PalGold launched on April 8th, 2021. PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 tokens. The official message board for PalGold is playandlike.medium.com. PalGold’s official website is playandlike.com. The Reddit community for PalGold is https://reddit.com/r/playandlike/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PalGold

According to CryptoCompare, “PalGold (PALG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron10 platform. PalGold has a current supply of 99,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PalGold is 0.00202253 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $103.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playandlike.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PalGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PalGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PalGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

