OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,191 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.
Shares of AXTA stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
