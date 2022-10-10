OLD National Bancorp IN Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 476,123 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,410,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.7% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Honda Motor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,496,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after buying an additional 148,340 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

