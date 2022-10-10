Nxt Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $26,196.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001157 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00679296 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015242 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008309 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is talk.jelurida.com. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt.

Nxt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt (NXT) is a cryptocurrency . Nxt has a current supply of 998,999,941.50769. The last known price of Nxt is 0.0031139 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $24,365.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jelurida.com/nxt.”

