NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Position Cut by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global accounts for about 6.0% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $73,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $147.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.69.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.