Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 5.6% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.27.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $496.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

