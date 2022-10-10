Neometals’ (NMT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Neometals (LON:NMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.27) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.06% from the company’s previous close.

Neometals Stock Performance

NMT opened at GBX 64 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £353.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,200.00. Neometals has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.90 ($1.33).

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

