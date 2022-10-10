National Bankshares Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$47.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northland Power to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.35.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.94.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

About Northland Power

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

