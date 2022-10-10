National Bankshares Trims Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Target Price to C$13.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 195.71 and a quick ratio of 195.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.26 million and a PE ratio of -43.47. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$14.73.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.
