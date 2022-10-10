National Bankshares Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.67.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$40.56 on Friday. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$47.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.02.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 113.79%.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

