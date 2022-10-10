Montis Financial LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $333.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

