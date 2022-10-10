Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.19 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

