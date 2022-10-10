Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

